ANELLI, vetrina — April 6, 2022 at 4:30 am

Mary Ching, pop jewelry




The jewels of the designer Alison Mary Ching Yeung with her fashion brand Mary Ching ♦ ︎

To exaggerate is not a sin: Alison Mary Ching Yeung in 2009 founded Mary Ching, a luxury brand present both in London and Shanghai, on the concept of Forbidden Opulence (probita opulence) for those who want a provocative, elegant and high quality product, including fashionable stilettos, clothing and cashmere. The shoes are «created in Shanghai, Made in Italy». But, in addition to shoes and accessories, Mary Ching also offers jewelry.

Anello in argento smaltato con quarzo rosa
Anello in argento smaltato con quarzo rosa

Most of these are rings and earrings, made of silver with the addition of large stones often described as sapphires. The price, actually (under £ 200) makes one doubt that it is possible to sell a silver ring with sapphires or semi-precious stones at such a low cost. But Mary Ching’s online shopping does not specify whether it is synthetic or natural stones. The style is very pop, very colorful and lively, in tune with the brand’s philosophy.

Anello in argento ossidato con ametista e smaltatura verde
Anello in argento ossidato con ametista e smaltatura verde
anello in argento ossidato con topazio blu e zaffiri arcobaleno
anello in argento ossidato con topazio blu e zaffiri arcobaleno
Anello in argento ossidato con peridoto e smaltatura
Anello in argento ossidato con peridoto e smaltatura
Earcuff in argento ossidato e ametiste
Earcuff in argento ossidato e ametiste
Anello a forma di gufo smaltato e zaffiri
Anello a forma di gufo smaltato e zaffiri

Orecchino in argento smaltato e ametista bianca
Orecchino in argento smaltato e ametista bianca







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *