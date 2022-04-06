









The jewels of the designer Alison Mary Ching Yeung with her fashion brand Mary Ching ♦ ︎

To exaggerate is not a sin: Alison Mary Ching Yeung in 2009 founded Mary Ching, a luxury brand present both in London and Shanghai, on the concept of Forbidden Opulence (probita opulence) for those who want a provocative, elegant and high quality product, including fashionable stilettos, clothing and cashmere. The shoes are «created in Shanghai, Made in Italy». But, in addition to shoes and accessories, Mary Ching also offers jewelry.



Most of these are rings and earrings, made of silver with the addition of large stones often described as sapphires. The price, actually (under £ 200) makes one doubt that it is possible to sell a silver ring with sapphires or semi-precious stones at such a low cost. But Mary Ching’s online shopping does not specify whether it is synthetic or natural stones. The style is very pop, very colorful and lively, in tune with the brand’s philosophy.