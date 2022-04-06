ANELLI, COLLANE — April 6, 2022 at 4:20 am

The collections of LJ Roma 1962 ♦ ︎

Labor Jewels, renamed LJ Roma 1962, was born in 2001 from an offshoot of Artifex, a Roman company that deals with production for third parties of jewels created by the designer Armando Pasini, who also gave birth to the Bonato Milano brand. As it is easy to guess from the choice of a Latin word, Labor, which means work, the jewelry brand tends to associate its business with the atmosphere and culture of the history of Rome. So much so that on the website the inscription in Latin stands out: Magnos animos magnis honoribus fieri. That is: great ambitions make great spirits, a phrase attributed to Tito Livio.

Anelli in oro biancoe rosa con diamanti fancy della collezione Seta
Even if, in fact, it is not a choice that pushes the jewelry brand to look back to the past. The jewels, that is, do not refer to the glory of the Roman Empire (even if one of the collections is called, in fact, Empire) but rather to contemporary glamor. The small Maison also has a boutique in the center of Rome, in via Condotti.
Anello in oro rosa con rubini, diamanti, zaffiri rosa
Anelli in oro con acquamarina e peridoto
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti fancy
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
