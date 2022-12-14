









The jewelry for the Hollywood’s stars signed by Martin Katz. That has made valuable even the eyeglasses, a bra, a perfume …

The Martin Katz jewelry is sold exclusively in its boutiques in Beverly Hills. In the jewelry collection of a woman he says, “you should never miss white diamonds. It is like the composition of a collection for clothing: we need a few basic pieces, such as screw with diamond earrings, chains, bracelets and rings.” They followed his advice (and beyond), Jessica Biel, who wore her earrings to wedding with Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Sally Field, Barbra Streisand, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Annette Bening, Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg, Colin Firth …



A list that serves to testify how much Martin Katz has become one of the jewelers most requested by Hollywood stars. And it didn’t even take long: he founded his own company in 1988, but curiously after earning a degree in psychology and economics at the Indiana University in 1978. He focused on the path of quality, unique pieces, stone selection. Curiously, although she has unlimited success with the star system for her jewels, she has also designed a $5 million bra for Victoria Secret in 2009, precious sunglasses for Ray-Ban, a mobile phone for Motorola and even a bottle of perfume for Donna Karan: a $1 million bottle. Contradicting those who claim that money has no smell.