Gurhan, fable with 24 carat











A 24-carat gold and hand-crafted worked by the jewelry designer Gurhan.

As in fairy tales, there is a humble artisan who lives in a distant country, Istanbul. And there’s a romantic woman who comes yet to farther, from Australia. The two fall in love and after a few months is born a jewelery. The story started in this way. And now the jewels from the city of Turkey are moved to the lobes, fingers and neck of an impressive array of celebrity, from actresses like Angelina Jolie to public figures like Hillary Clinton. It is the story of Gurhan, who calls himself a “citizen of the world, Renaissance thinker, inquisitive explorer, fashionista, fond of rock music, traveler, photographer, political junkie, a tech geek, an inventor, a theoretical mathematician, and a great cook ».

Although modesty is probably not among the virtues of the designer, you have to admit that with his jewels he knows what he does.



The strange thing is that the passion for jewelry Gurhan has discovered when he was 40, after the he worked as disc jockey and managed bars and restaurants. But then he went to Switzerland to study horology. Then, he says, everything changed the day he met a pure gold leaf. And the 24-carat gold (except the closures, which are at 22 carats) in its collections is beaten with the hammer, and leaves the classic signs on the metal. Since then he designs jewelry in a continuous stream. Today its boutique more popular is the one that has opened in New York. Lavinia Andorno













