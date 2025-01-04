In the Couture range by Annamaria Cammilli, the Premiere line, presented at the beginning of 2024, is increasingly expanding. The most striking pieces are the necklaces, including the one in white gold (with a shade called white ice) with 18 drop-cut emeralds set in a sweet and soft design that, through a frame of diamonds on the perimeters of all the jewels, holds the drop-cut gems. A bracelet was also made with the same materials.



More generally, however, the Premiere line is made using diamonds, always with a drop cut. The combination of diamonds and gold worked with a satin finish, typical of the Tuscan Maison, and in the refined colors of gold, also a prerogative of Annamaria Cammilli (for example, with shades such as lava, pink champagne, orange apricot or yellow sunrise) helps to make this line particularly rich, which offers elegance without the need to overdo it. The Premiere collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

