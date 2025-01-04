Annamaria Cammilli, collana della linea Premiere in oro bianco e smeraldi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Annamaria Cammilli, collana della linea Premiere in oro bianco e smeraldi. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Premiere for Annamaria Cammilli

In the Couture range by Annamaria Cammilli, the Premiere line, presented at the beginning of 2024, is increasingly expanding. The most striking pieces are the necklaces, including the one in white gold (with a shade called white ice) with 18 drop-cut emeralds set in a sweet and soft design that, through a frame of diamonds on the perimeters of all the jewels, holds the drop-cut gems. A bracelet was also made with the same materials.

Annamaria Cammilli, bracciale della linea Premiere in oro bianco e smeraldi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Annamaria Cammilli, bracelet from the Premiere line in white gold and emeralds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

More generally, however, the Premiere line is made using diamonds, always with a drop cut. The combination of diamonds and gold worked with a satin finish, typical of the Tuscan Maison, and in the refined colors of gold, also a prerogative of Annamaria Cammilli (for example, with shades such as lava, pink champagne, orange apricot or yellow sunrise) helps to make this line particularly rich, which offers elegance without the need to overdo it. The Premiere collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
Anello in oro Black Lava 18Kt con diamanti
Ring in 18Kt Black Lava gold with diamonds

Pendente della serie Premiere in oro Pink Champagne 18Kt con diamanti
Pendant from the Premiere series in 18Kt Pink Champagne gold with diamonds
Orecchini in oro White Ice 18Kt con diamanti
Earrings in 18Kt White Ice gold with diamonds
Bracciale in oro Orange Apricot, Yellow Sunrise e Pink Champagne 18Kt con diamanti
Bracelet in 18Kt Orange Apricot, Yellow Sunrise and Pink Champagne gold with diamonds
Raffaella Renai, designer di Annamaria Cammilli
Raffaella Renai, designer of Annamaria Cammilli

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini con opale di fuoco e diamanti
Previous Story

Martin Katz unlimited

Latest from Showroom