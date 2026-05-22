The results of the auction dedicated to historic timepieces.

The sale of Pocket Watches and Clocks at the Genoa-based auction house Wannenes generated a total of €360,339, representing a 423% increase in value over initial estimates and a sold rate of over 90%. The most surprising result was a rare double-faced clock dating to the 18th century by Kelhoff in Mannheim, which sold for €75,150, from an initial estimate of €10,000-15,000. It features two faces: on one side, five dials with the months, date, hours, minutes, and seconds, and on the other, a lunar calendar flanked by a dial indicating daylight hours and a second dial indicating the days of the week.



Other results: An 18k gold Salterello pocket watch from France (circa 1819-1838) sold for €8,275. An 18k gold Bautte et Cie pocket watch with enamels and gold key (Switzerland, circa 1840, lot 22), complete with case and gold winding key, sold for €7,650 from an estimate of €2,600-2,800. An Omega Kirby Beard & Cold double-face gold watch (circa 1915), double-dial chronometer and double chronograph, and mechanical movement, sold for €7,025.

