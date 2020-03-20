Marco Bicego adds colors to the Africa Gemstone collection











The Venetian jewelery house Marco Bicego has, among its qualities, the merit of not making successful collections obsolete. In other words, it does not happen that after a short time a jewelry collection is put in the attic to make room for other novelties. On the contrary, Marco Bicego often renews his most successful creations by adding pieces in the same style, but with visible variations. And it is also the reason why the Vicenza brand collections are composed of so many pieces.



This is the case, for example, of the Africa Gemstone collection, born years ago under the sign of worked gold bubbles, alternated on thin chains, and flourished today with the addition of many colored gems. However, the characteristic of the 18-carat yellow gold boules worked with the ancient burin technique remains unchanged, but which are now interspersed with semi-precious stones such as aquamarine, turquoise, lapis lazuli, iolite, citrine, but also coral and pearls. A variant that made the collection less “serious” but equally elegant.















