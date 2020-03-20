Nomination, anti coronavirus bracelet











Staying at home locked or, better, for the health emergency that has involved the whole world. A phenomenon that has also involved the world of jewelry: one of the first answers is an element of the Composable bracelet, which Nomination has selected to urge everyone to stay at home in a difficult moment in which it is important to respect the rules to do your own little part in view of everyone’s health.



The link to be added to the Nomination bracelet is accompanied by the hashtag #iorestoacasa (I stay at home) and consists of the 18-karat gold profile on a steel base of a small house that contains a red enamel heart. An icon that becomes an emblem of a conscious choice in the interest of the community. In short, the invitation not to go out to fight the virus can also be a message of solidarity to add to your bracelet. Nomination through the online store will make free shipping until March 25 for each minimum purchase of 40 euros instead of the usual 80.

















