Giovanni Raspini’s Berries for spring 2020











Environment, nature, woods: in spring 2020 Giovanni Raspini lets himself be enchanted by the sylvan atmospheres, naturally interpreted with the use of silver. An organic plant-naturalistic inspiration is, in fact, the basis of the Berries collection. Berries were one of the main sources of nourishment for ancient men and still are for many wild animals. In short, they are among the fruits of nature that have the greatest ties with us.

To create these jewels Giovanni Raspini used the ancient technique of lost wax casting which went alongside that of burnishing. The organic element of the small stylized berries is used as if it were a pattern, with an interpretation linked to the most figurative and romantic soul of the Giovanni Raspini brand and it is what gives life to the Berries collection. With a stylistic choice characterized by the strong chiaroscuro between the polished and burnished areas, Berries offers three necklaces, three bracelets, two rings and three earrings.













