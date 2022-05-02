Tiffany, vetrina — May 2, 2022 at 5:00 pm

Tiffany jewelry for mothers without limits




What is Tiffany proposing for Mother’s Day? A new mom. That is, a mother who does not always correspond to the traditional image of a mother anchored in a traditional family. For her, for today’s mother, the American Maison that has become part of the LVMH group offers a selection of its most famous jewels, which include collections such as Tiffany T, or Tiffany Knot, Tiffany City HardWar, up to historical jewels such as the bean designed by Elsa Peretti. The jewels selected by the Maison are accompanied by a series of images that have mothers as their subject, mostly of an unconventional type.

Attiyah, con suo figlio Jihaad, indossa Bean di Elsa Peretti
In accordance with the gender fluid culture, only women-only families are also proposed, while the balance between different ethnic groups, white, Asian or black, is total: no one will be able to accuse Tiffany of discrimination. And even the choice of jewels does not discriminate, so to speak, any of the most famous collections of the New York company.

Sydney con suo figlio Jasper indossa Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger, Tiffany High Jewelry e Tiffany City HardWear
Nhi e i suoi figli, Kai, Isabella e Quyen. Indossano Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger, Tiffany City HardWear, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany T1 e Tiffany 1837 Makers
Miko, sua madre, Cherylyn e suo figlio, Mekahel. Indossano Tiffany & Co Schlumberger, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany Setting e Tiffany 1837 Makers
Erin e Nicole con la figlia Goldie. Indossano Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany City HardWear e Tiffany T1
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti Tiffany City HardWear
Bracciale tiffany T
