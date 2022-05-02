









Born in 1979 in Valenza, from the idea of ​​three professionals in the sector (Franco Beltrami, Aldo Bernardotti and Bruno Guarona, three friends, professionals in the goldsmith sector), Bibigì became known for its ability to offer jewels at low cost, but of respectable execution and even more respectable appearance. At the center of the brand’s style there have always been diamonds, with gems that respect the values ​​in accordance with the Kimberly Process, that is, with stones coming exclusively from guaranteed sources and conflict-free areas. Collections that Bibigì regularly presents at trade fairs, such as Vicenzaoro or more recently at Tarì, where it presented the Idylium collection.



Alongside the collections with diamonds at the center, as in the case of the Diamonds on the skin collection, the company offers jewels with precious or semi-precious stones, such as aquamarine or tanzanite. The design of the jewels is always quite classic, with a particular specialization in rings intended for anniversaries, weddings, engagements or ceremonies. But there is no lack of more lively rings, such as those of the Arcobaleno collection.