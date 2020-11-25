Lauren Khoo’s long road











The jewels of the Lauren X Khoo brand, a mix of cultures, traditions and high jewelery ♦ ︎

She is of Chinese culture and origin, but born in Singapore, Lauren Khoo is also at home in Hong King and New York, the city where she lives and where her jewels are distributed, as well as on Moda Operandi. Her style has nothing to do with those sprawling Chinese fantasies that translate into often very elaborate pieces, with dragons and peach blossoms. On the contrary, the jewels of her brand, Lauren X Khoo, have an international aesthetic, and in some cases even wink at the works of Jeff Koons, in her series of animals inspired by the Chinese zodiac. It is no coincidence that she lives in the US, studied in New England and graduated from Brown University, as well as in gemology at the Gia.

Her style ranges from geometric and rational design to that with oriental influences.



Born into a wealthy family in Singapore, the designer promised herself when she was a girl (today she is 35), to wear different jewels from those classic Cartier or Van Cleef & Arpels worn by her mother and her grandmother. She works indifferently with gold, precious stones and pearls, which he wants to interpret in a more modern way. Lavinia Andorno















