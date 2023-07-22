Mia ring 18k gold & diamonds
Kloto curves

From the carpenter’s bench to the jeweler’s bench. It is not an easy leap taken by Senem Gençoğlu, the designer who founded his brand, Kloto. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, she was born into a family with a long tradition in Turkish jewelry. But she, a design lover, wanted to design and make furniture. Simple, linear Scandinavian design objects were her passion. Thus she found herself working seriously in a carpentry shop in Istanbul and in interior and design companies such as Lee Broom, Marcel Wanders, but also for the jeweler Sevan Biçakçi in London, New York, Amsterdam and Istanbul. Then, however, the idea of combining the two aspects prevailed: the Nordic design of objects, with the specialty of the house, jewellery: a decision which is also the fruit, she says, of a childhood spent many days at the Grand Bazaar, studying art and working in the ateliers in the summer, with his father, uncle and brother working in the jewelery shop, specializing in handmade chains.

Arya earrings 18k gold, diamonds
The synthesis of this path is the Kloto brand, which offers jewels with a simple but refined design, innovative ideas, 18-karat gold and diamonds, but also silver for a more accessible price range. Round and sinuous volumes, unusual solutions, smooth surfaces are the characteristics of the style of the brand, which has also landed at the Couture in Las Vegas.
Drop Earrings 18K Gold & Diamonds
Geo ring 18K gold & diamonds
Night ring 18k gold & diamonds
Raya earrings 18K gold and silver
Senem Gençoğlu (Facebook)
Volution ring 18K gold & diamonds
