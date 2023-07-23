New Gucci horse bit jewelry

The horse bit is back in a new Gucci jewelry collection.

The style inspired by horse riding equipment has been a hallmark of Gucci since the foundation of the brand in the 1920s. The Florentine company used stirrup-shaped metal buckles, red and green or red and blue striped ribbons inspired by horse girths, double stitching like those used for saddles and, starting in the 1950s, introduced the metal element of the bit. This motif was applied to moccasins in 1953, until it became a decorative element that characterizes the entire Gucci production. Including jewelry.



Seventy years after the first introduction of this element, Gucci offers a new line of Horsebit jewelry and watches. The horse bit becomes a sinuous gold object integrated with diamonds and malachite inserts. The wide bracelets are interpreted as a large mesh net, with a very decorative geometric design. The collection for moresetto’s 70th anniversary includes a ring, a necklace and two bracelets, one single-row and one double-row, all made entirely of yellow gold. There are also two new watches, also in yellow gold, with a double-row or triple-row chain.