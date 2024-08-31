Kidult, a fashion jewelry brand, enriches the By You Collection, its first proposal of 100% modular and customizable jewelry. The collection is composed of masters, that is, rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and choker-bracelets, which are combined with all the charms available to choose from. There are hundreds of them, each dedicated to a particular moment, a feeling, a bond, an initial, a quote, a symbol or the color of a stone.
Masters and charms give life to personalized jewelry. For example, with pendants in the shape of crystal stars, a treble clef, or the letters of the alphabet that make up a name. There are also charms with short quotes, such as Live all the life you can or Believe in your dreams. The jewelry, which can be purchased online, can also be identified with the help of Aiki, a virtual personal shopper system that offers the support of artificial intelligence to identify the jewelry most suited to the needs of those who buy it, thanks to a simple selection mechanism.
By You Collection by Kidult customizable
