Ancient Greece and modern Greece in the jewels of Anatol Jewelry, brand of Athens ♦ ︎

Anatol Jewelry is a brand founded in Athens in 1974 by designer Anatol Rouli. It is a company with many activities, from wholesale to retail. In Greece it operates through two main shops in Kifisia (northern Attica) and Golden Hall (luxury shopping center in Athens). However, the company wanted to create a more trendy brand: Evans. The brand takes its name from the memory of Anatol’s grandfather, Evangelos, also a jeweler. Childhood memories were the creative guide for the jewels of the new brand.



But Evans in his style does not only preserve personal experiences. One of the brand’s guidelines is, in fact, also the classical Greek spirit, as in the case of the Olympus collection dedicated to the ancient gods of mythology. Each jewel, in this case, bears the name of an ancient representative of the pagan deities. But not only: the Tattoo collection immediately brings back to the modern era and its different myths. Every era has its own.