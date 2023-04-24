For some time now, the world of fine jewelery has rediscovered the use of ceramic material to create bracelets, rings or necklaces. Picchiotti too has decided to explore the creative possibilities offered by ceramics with a series of jewels that creatively interpret some stylistic signs of art deco. As is the tradition of the Piedmontese Maison, these are always high quality pieces, gathered under the name of Gem Ceramics. They are unique pieces that recall all the characteristics that make Picchiotti’s jewels recognizable, but with a touch of innovation: large gems and elegant opaque stones, emerald-cut diamonds, sophisticated precious stones and a clear processing of black or white ceramic.



The use of special ceramic for jewellery, which adds strength to the aesthetic aspect, is extended to a series of bracelets, including those of the Xpandable collection. These jewels, like the others in the collection, also combine the design with the characteristic of elasticity, which allows the jewel to adapt to the size of the body wearing them, without the need for a closure. The bracelets are enriched with diamonds, rubies from Mozambique or sapphires from Sri Lanka.One pair of earrings features two diamonds of 2.5 carats each. Other high jewelery bracelets are defined by the geometric patterns of the ceramic next to pink or yellow sapphires, including one weighing almost 8 carats. In addition to ceramics, gold and diamonds, the series of art deco bracelets also includes the use of coral and turquoise.