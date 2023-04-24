Bracciali Picchiotti indossati
Bracciali Picchiotti indossati

Ceramics and high jewelery with Picchiotti

For some time now, the world of fine jewelery has rediscovered the use of ceramic material to create bracelets, rings or necklaces. Picchiotti too has decided to explore the creative possibilities offered by ceramics with a series of jewels that creatively interpret some stylistic signs of art deco. As is the tradition of the Piedmontese Maison, these are always high quality pieces, gathered under the name of Gem Ceramics. They are unique pieces that recall all the characteristics that make Picchiotti’s jewels recognizable, but with a touch of innovation: large gems and elegant opaque stones, emerald-cut diamonds, sophisticated precious stones and a clear processing of black or white ceramic.

Bracciale art déco della linea Xpandable in oro bianco a contrasto con la ceramica nera lucida e corallo rosso intenso e oro rosa
Bracciale art déco della linea Xpandable in oro bianco a contrasto con la ceramica nera lucida e corallo rosso intenso e oro rosa

The use of special ceramic for jewellery, which adds strength to the aesthetic aspect, is extended to a series of bracelets, including those of the Xpandable collection. These jewels, like the others in the collection, also combine the design with the characteristic of elasticity, which allows the jewel to adapt to the size of the body wearing them, without the need for a closure. The bracelets are enriched with diamonds, rubies from Mozambique or sapphires from Sri Lanka.
Bracciale di alta gioielleria in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, 12 zaffiri dello Sri Lanka per 12,44 carati
Bracciale di alta gioielleria in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, 12 zaffiri dello Sri Lanka per 12,44 carati

One pair of earrings features two diamonds of 2.5 carats each. Other high jewelery bracelets are defined by the geometric patterns of the ceramic next to pink or yellow sapphires, including one weighing almost 8 carats. In addition to ceramics, gold and diamonds, the series of art deco bracelets also includes the use of coral and turquoise.
Anello art déco in oro rosa, un diamante di oltre 4 carati taglio radiant, ceramica nera, corallo rosso
Anello art déco in oro rosa, un diamante di oltre 4 carati taglio radiant, ceramica nera, corallo rosso

Bracciale Xpandable in oro rosa, ceramica nera, 60 diamanti baguette e 12 taglio radiant
Bracciale Xpandable in oro rosa, ceramica nera, 60 diamanti baguette e 12 taglio radiant
Bracciale Xpandable in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, 12 rubini ovali e 60 rubini baguette
Bracciale Xpandable in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, 12 rubini ovali e 60 rubini baguette
Orecchini in oro rosa, ceramica nera, due diamanti di 2,48 carati l'uno
Orecchini in oro rosa, ceramica nera, due diamanti di 2,48 carati l’uno
Bracciale di alta gioielleria in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, zaffiri gialli, blu e rosa
Bracciale di alta gioielleria in oro rosa, ceramica bianca, zaffiri gialli, blu e rosa
Due bracciali con chiusura magnetica che si trasformano in choker. Oro rosa, ceramica, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Due bracciali con chiusura magnetica che si trasformano in choker. Oro rosa, ceramica, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Xpandable indossato in ceramica bianca, oro rosa, diamanti baguette, turchese. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Xpandable indossato in ceramica bianca, oro rosa, diamanti baguette, turchese. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in oro rosa, topazio blu e diamanti
Previous Story

Tirisi in Fiji

Latest from alta gioielleria

Collana con diamanti, giada e zaffiri

Design, gems, Etcetera

Edmond Chin’s extraordinary and rare jewelery, from as expert manager for Christie’s to jeweler for collectors