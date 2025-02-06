Meteorites don’t just fall from the sky, they are also worn. The APM Monaco brand presents the Météorites collection, inspired by the small and large rocks that fall to Earth from space, leaving a luminous trail. The Météorites collection includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. The jewels are made with a design that recalls stars and meteorites. The jewels in the collection are crafted from 925 sterling silver, with the addition of cubic zirconia crystals, evoking the glow of stars in the night sky.

Among the creations, the Double Météorites bracelet stands out, featuring two star-shaped charms studded with cubic zirconia. The collection also introduces new designs from the Maison, which reinterpret the distinctive aesthetic of APM Monaco. The brand was born in 2021, but its origins lie in the jewelry business started in 1982 in Monte Carlo by Ariane and Philippe Prette, mother and son. Today APM Monaco offers its services in the silver fashion jewelry market.