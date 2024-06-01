Bracciale in acciaio bagnato oro 24 carati
Men’s Fashion Jewelry from Unoaerre

A new Men’s Fashion collection from Unoaerre. The Arezzo brand thus expands its jewelery proposals for him, which are added to the 925 silver collection already on the market. The new line of accessories for men focuses on elegance and innovation. Necklaces, bracelets, pendants and rings have long been increasingly popular accessories for men too. The Men’s Fashion collection offers them in gold or silver versions. The chain is not missing, which has always been part of Unoaerre’s goldsmith tradition. In this case it is offered in various types, from the grumette to the navy shirt, in a long or short version, to also be combined with the pendants present in the collection such as plates, medals and crosses.

Modello con gioielli Fashion Uomo di Unoaerre
Model wears Fashion Men’s jewelery by Unoaerre

Another great classic of men’s accessories are bracelets. The collection presents multiple versions, rigid or chain, to mix on the wrist depending on your style and to coordinate with the necklaces in the collection. There is no shortage of high-end rings, in smooth or diamond versions, to combine with the other accessories in the collection for a perfect combination of refinement and style.

24k gold-plated steel bracelet
Rigid bracelet
Chain bracelet
Silver plated necklace
Gold-plated necklace
