Specialized in closures, but open to innovation. Indeed, at the cutting edge of technology: the Vicenza-based goldsmith company Colpo & Zilio is a world leader in the design and production of closures for jewelry, highly specialized in the handmade production of custom closures, accessories and jewelry in 18k, 14k, 9k gold, platinum and silver. It has over 6,000 items in its catalog and uses advanced technologies such as CNC and laser machines. But in addition to closures, Colpo & Zilio also makes jewelry. At Vicenzaoro January, for example, the novelty consists of a necklace of Akoya pearls, with an interchangeable 18k white gold closure embellished with diamonds and a Tahitian pearl and 18k white gold separators with diamonds.



Alongside traditional jewelry and components, the company has also recently presented the first jewels designed from the synergy between artisanal skills and generative Artificial Intelligence software. The idea was developed with the support of KF Adv, a Vicenza-based communications agency specializing in branding and digital marketing. Colpo & Zilio then translated the digital project into jewelry made by the company’s artisans: rings with unusual shapes and a vaguely fantasy spirit.



Another element that distinguishes Colpo & Zilio is the focus on sustainability issues, the importance of water as a precious resource on the planet, the value of recycling and ecology, the conscious use of raw materials. An aspect that has translated into images of ideal jewelry, with surprising shapes suggested by algorithms. But also in a new factory completely designed with a green perspective, in energy class A4, with the most effective solutions to optimize the use of resources, reduce environmental impact, guarantee comfort and well-being for workers and the surrounding community thanks to photovoltaic roofs, air purification systems and heat and water recovery will be able to make production perfectly eco-sustainable.

