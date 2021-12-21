









Which jewels to wear on Christmas Day or on Christmas Eve? Here are 5 things to know. The first is … ♦ ︎

Jewels for Christmas. Jewels for the day after Christmas. Jewels for the day before Christmas. And then comes the last day of the year, to celebrate possibly with new jewels. What to wear during the flurry of days in which there are dinners, toasts, meetings with relatives and friends, not counting the opportunities related to their work in the company, office, professional studio?



1 The three colors of the parties

No surprise: the colors of winter festivals are red, gold and silver. The important thing is that they shine: no fogged silver, the gold is better yellow or white. And red is not must be just a ruby or coral: there are fun and much cheaper jewels that fit well.



2 You are not the tree

The risk is to exaggerate. Taken from the euphoria of the holiday period, there are women who exaggerate and decorate themselves like the Christmas fir tree, but without lights flashing. The advice, in these cases, is always the same: better a single jewel of quality, that stands out, that many, small and cheap. At least for holidays you can wear those jewels that, perhaps, during the rest of the year are considered too important.



3 Christmas lunch

The jewels are not only designed to be worn in the evening: even in the middle of the day they are pleasant to observe. But, of course, you do not need a diamond necklace to sit down at the table with your family members: gold earrings, or a simple and elegant necklace are enough.



4 The eve dinner

For the Christmas Eve, a dark-colored dress is often worn. In this case, yellow or white gold, but also a silver jewel as long as bright and design, is fine. If, on the other hand, you have chosen a more lively dress, perhaps on red, choose not too large earrings and opt for a generously sized or particularly colored ring. In particular, if the atmosphere is more like a party than a dinner for a few close friends, you can opt for a cocktail ring, possibly with a predominant red hue.



5 Toast with jewels

During the Christmas season there are not only family dinners, but also toast with friends or work colleagues. In this case it is not necessary to show off the most precious jewels. On the contrary, it is advisable to exaggerate: you could arouse envy, a negative and dangerous feeling, or be out of tune with the rest of the company. So, for these occasions, the jewels must be carefully considered: the right way between jewels and expensive pieces is better.











