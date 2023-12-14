The late autumn auctions of Pandolfini jewels and watches in Florence, held in the historic Palazzo Ramirez Montalvo, closed with a total hammer price of 3.4 million euros. There are two catalogues, with over 350 lots of jewelery and watches. During the first day, dedicated to jewels, an openwork band ring in yellow gold and diamonds with an oval-cut Burmese ruby was sold for 182,700 euros, which more than doubled its high estimate of 80,000 euros.



In a moment of global political uncertainty like the one we are experiencing today, luxury objects remain highly coveted, safe haven assets in which to continue investing.

Cesare Bianchi, head of the Jewelery and Watches department

Among the colored stones at auction that particularly attracted the attention of foreign collectors, a ring with a round-cut Burmese sapphire and diamonds reached 57,960 euros. And a Tulle bracelet by Buccellati in woven mesh in silver and gold found a buyer for 78,120 euros. Excellent performances also for the solitaire ring with old-cut diamond, sold for 60,480 euros, which is accompanied by the Panther-shaped bracelet from Frascarolo sold for 17,640 euros. Clocks also attracted attention on November 30th. It was the sporty and steel models that attracted the most interest, with particular reference to the most recent Rolex models. A steel and gold Rolex Daytona from 1990 sold for 30,240 euros. While a Patek Philippe Nautilus with a monobloc steel case exceeded expectations, reaching 88,200 euros. The Cartier Tank Cintree from the 1920s with a rectangular case reached 40,320 euros.