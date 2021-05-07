Jewelry for self pleasure with María José











A tweet from María José, Mexican gemologist and founder of the jewelry brand with her name, sums up her perspective: “I’m so happy to live between Los Angeles and New York,” she wrote. Originally from Guadalajara, the designer moved to the United States, where she attended the Gemological Institute of America in New York. She also studied jewelry design in Tribeca, the Big Apple neighborhood, where she launched her Maison María José in 2014. In short, she has perfectly integrated into American life and also in style: her jewels, in fact, are modern and in in line with international tastes, with a preference for the use of Colombian emeralds.



She is elegant, luxurious jewelry, but with a touch of informal. The objective explained by the Maison, in fact, is to instill a sense of fun in the collections, so that those who buy a jewel are able to wear the pieces with ease, as much as on official occasions.Like many of her colleagues, María José Jewelry also supports fair trade practices and ethical manufacturing, core values ​​of the brand. All the stones chosen by the designer come from ethical sources and her jewels are handmade in Los Angeles.

Come molti altri suoi colleghi, anche María José Jewelry sostiene le pratiche del commercio equo e solidale e la produzione etica, valori fondamentali del marchio. Tutte le pietre scelte dalla designer provengono da fonti etiche e i suoi gioielli sono realizzati a mano a Los Angeles.