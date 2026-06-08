Jewelry and watch auction results: here are the most sought-after pieces.

Pandolfini’s jewelry and watch auctions generated a positive result (over €5 million, with 97% of lots sold and 227% of their low estimates). Cartier was the star of the jewelry sale, with a platinum and diamond devant de corsage selling for €277,200. In the same sale, a platinum bracelet with diamonds sold for €138,600 and a ruby ​​and diamond bracelet for €63,000. Diamonds were the stars: a 9.71-carat diamond was sold for €115,920, and a ring with a central emerald-cut diamond flanked by two triangular diamonds sold for €75,600.



Bulgari achieved some of the highest results at auction: a ring with a 7.90-carat octagon-cut central diamond sold for €57,960, while a ring with an approximately 6-carat octagon-cut Colombian emerald sold for €52,920. Other highlights included drop-shaped cabochon-cut diamond and emerald earrings, which fetched €43,360, and a rose gold and multicolored mother-of-pearl snuffbox by Pierre Aldebert Griot from the Bulgari Collection, which sold for €40,320.



Among the watches, the best seller was a Patek Philippe Ref. 3970E perpetual calendar chronograph with moon phases in an 18-karat yellow gold case, selling for €189,000. This, along with the Ref. 894 Squelette pocket watch in 18-karat yellow gold, which sold for €50,400, confirms the Geneva-based haute horlogerie company as the most sought-after among enthusiasts. The Audemars Piguet Quantieme Perpetuel with an 18-karat white gold case and salmon dial sold for 90,720 carats, as did the Rolex Ref. 8171 Padellone No. 6863XX in yellow gold from 1950 and the extremely rare Blancpain Air Command Flyback chronograph in steel No. 150XX, both sold for €88,200.



