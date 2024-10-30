Ze García is a fashion brand based in the heart of Barcelona. And in Barcelona, PdPaola, an accessible jewelry brand, was born. Now the two brands have decided to collaborate for a Capsule Collection dedicated to the moment of the wedding. The collection is inspired by the concept of a “liquid bride”, modern and dynamic. For the jewelry, PdPaola used 18-karat white gold and lab-created diamonds. The Violet ring, for example, features a hand-set pavé of 37 lab-created diamonds for a total of 0.68 carats.
Ze García has exclusively designed a silk tulle veil that hangs from the Violet earrings, offering a new version of the classic bridal veil. The Catalan designer has also designed two wedding dresses that harmonize with the vision of the collection, emphasizing the integration with the jewelry. The jewelry collection features a sinuous design, with soft volumes with a geometry that resembles a curving leaf, repeated for earrings and ring.
Jewelry and wedding dresses with PdPaola and Ze Garcìa
