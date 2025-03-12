Anello con sunstone indossato
Three capsules for PdPaola Essentials

The PdPaola Essentials collection is renewed with new jewels for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. The novelty consists of distinct lines of jewels: Orbit, Kalia and Caramelle, each with a different identity. The Essentials collection with the new jewels presents designs with fluid volumes and feminine silhouettes made of 18-karat gold-plated silver, to which are added white cubic zirconia crystals and natural stones such as prehnite (a stone with a color that varies from light green to yellow) and sunstone (red-orange). The three different lines have some differences.

The Orbit capsule is designed with jewels similar to small modern sculptures, with bold volumes. The Kalia capsule is delicate and colorful, with hanging drops and natural stones such as prehnite and sunstone in soft shades that can be combined with any look. The Caramelle capsule is characterized by a design that is in tune with the Icons collection of the Spanish brand.
