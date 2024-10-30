Thomas Sabo has already prepared the Christmas tree. The large German brand of accessible jewelry, distributed in 70 countries, offers a Christmas collection consisting of a series of charms to attach to bracelets or necklaces. The theme of the charms is, of course, Christmas, with symbols linked to the winter holidays, such as the Christmas tree and traditional decorations: stockings full of sweets, candy canes tied with a bow, decorated gingerbread men, without forgetting the classic Santa Claus. The charms are made of recycled 925 silver and hand-painted with colored enamel.

Thomas Sabo is a jewelry brand founded in 1984 and named after its founder. It specializes in silver jewelry, made by over 1,200 employees, with its own stores, and is today one of the leading suppliers of jewelry and watches in the premium sector. The company’s headquarters are located in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Franconia, Germany, near Nuremberg.