Auction in Rome by Affide (Dorotheum group). The sale, Timeless Jewelry, is for Thursday, October 17 at 5:00 p.m. (Piazza del Monte di Pietà 32/A). 127 unique pieces are on sale: the total starting price is 177,810 euros. Among the most interesting pieces, a pair of Cartier earrings with a starting price of 5,000 euros: they are made of 750 yellow and white gold, with brilliant-cut diamonds for a total of 2.8 carats. Another jewel in the spotlight is a bracelet with enamel, diamonds and rubies offered starting at 3,700 euros in the shape of a snake in 750 yellow gold and decorated with rose-cut diamonds and rubies.
Also for sale is a bracelet with enamel by Bulgari, starting price 3,500 euros, with guilloché enamel made of 750 gold. All lots are on display and can be viewed at the auction until one day before the auction. Bids can also be submitted online, by Wednesday 16 October until 11:59 p.m.
Jewelry auctioned in Rome with Affide
