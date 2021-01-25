Scent of a DDonna











If one woman is not enough, there is DDonna (donna means woman in italian language). With two “D” is better, they thought 20 years ago in the Paduan company founded in the late 1960s by Ruggero Broggian. The double letter D has several meanings, such as wishes, diamonds, gift, but others could be added. In any case, the brand’s catalog has been enriched over time, always following this philosophy. The elements are the classic ones of quality jewelry: gold, precious stones, pearls. The style in combining them, however, is different.



Just look at these images, which summarize the production of the brand, to evaluate the path taken by Broggian. And to say that the history of the company, now half a century ago, was simply that of Morellato’s supplier. The passion for jewelry was born after having met the charm of diamonds thanks to a trader from Antwerp. From the discovery of the beauty of stones to designer jewelery, with a large number of unique pieces of high jewelery: destiny is sometimes unpredictable.

















