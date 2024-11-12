Third edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD). The new venue is the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City, in Halls 1 and 2 South. The B2B show (12-14 November) hosts over 350 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions spread across 16 districts. Key destinations on the show floor include nine country and regional pavilions with debut groups from China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United States, along with returning pavilions under the banners of Hong Kong, India (powered by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council – GJEPC), Italy and Turkey, event organisers Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group SpA (Ieg) announced.



There are two new themed zones: the Dubai City of Gold Pavilion, curated by the show’s industry partner, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), and Dubai Jewel Narratives by DBGGJD (Dubai Business Group for Gold & Jewellery Designers). These new offerings enhance the show floor’s key destinations for finished and semi-finished jewellery, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones, packaging, jewellery technology and lab-grown diamonds. For added convenience to attendees, complimentary shuttles between the Gold Souk and DEC will operate every 60 minutes, subject to traffic conditions, throughout the show.

It’s incredible to think about how quickly time has passed since we started in 2022. Our journey has been one of growth and adaptation, driven by our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community in the face of challenges and new opportunities. In line with this approach, the third edition of JGTD is introducing exciting changes and new possibilities: a new venue, debut pavilions from Asia and North America, and a content lineup that includes key influencers from the Middle East jewellery design scene.

Celine Lau , Director of Jewellery Exhibitions at Informa Markets Jewellery



Dubai stands out as the ideal venue for a trade event like JGTD due to its exceptional modernity, connectivity and rich history as a trading hub, particularly for jewellery and gemstones. We look forward to engaging with the industry here in the coming days. The city’s dynamic growth and strategic location make it a natural choice to foster global connections in the jewellery sector.

Maurizio Ermeti, President of Italian Exhibition Group

Further strengthening JGTD’s status as the industry’s leading global meeting point is the concurrent Dubai Diamond Week, a first-ever global gathering of the global diamond industry in Dubai. Hosted by the show’s official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), the week features the sixth edition of the Dubai Diamond Conference and the plenary session of the Kimberley Process 2024.