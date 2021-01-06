Amazing Gaelle Khouri











The view nature through a gothic lens, with an eclectic style that has wowed: it is the Gaelle Khouri’s jewelry.

Among Lebanon and Britain, London, Gaelle Khouri has learned that in life you must first of all have fun, I mean be themselves. So she left the world of Finance, after graduating in economics and a master’s degree, to devote himself to jewelry. Also because of an internship by Oscar de la Renta, in New York. Freed from the anxiety-inducing world of money, he has returned to his country of origin, Lebanon, and began studying jewelry design, at Elie Saab. Her debut is been brilliant. Her jewels are eclectic, fun, unconventional.



But perhaps the biggest compliment you can make to this designer is to have a sense of humor: rare gift as a four leaf clover in the jewelry world (and beyond). Look at his earrings Self-portrait, which have the shape of fish bones, made of rose gold, burnished silver, white and brown diamonds. Among other things, she does not look like nothing to a fish bone, but it’s pretty nice. Including a Gothic style, but also with a hyperrealism that leads her to play fruit, flowers or animals, the jewels of his first collection, The Garden of Earthly Delights, divided into Couture and Casual lines, surprised everyone. And it is only the beginning. Recently, the designer also introduced a line of wedding rings, naturally with surprising shapes, with a combination of oval and baguette diamonds, extreme angles and an aggressive volume. Margherita Donato















