The third edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) has seen an increase in international attendance, particularly from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the CIS (Russia and nine former Soviet republics). This boost, says IEG, the co-organiser of the event with Informa Markets Jewellery, has further strengthened the show’s position as a key B2B sourcing destination and a central meeting point for the global jewellery buyer community.



The show’s tally shows that JGTD attracted 4,925 unique visitors, nearly half of which came from overseas, representing nearly 120 countries and regions. The increase in international buyers came from Asia, up 7.6%, while Europe and the CIS saw a combined increase of 29.3%. The latter figure included attendees from Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Additionally, there was an increase in buyer participation from key Gulf markets, including Kuwait, Oman and Jordan. Delegations of buyers representing over 175 companies from 29 countries and regions were also present, including groups from China, Jordan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, and delegates from Africa and the Middle East.



JGTD brought together over 350 exhibitors from over 25 countries, spread across 16 distinct zones, with new groups from China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United States, along with returning pavilions representing Hong Kong, India (hosted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council), Italy and Turkey. JGTD will return from 11-13 November 2025 for its fourth edition.

JGTD is consolidating its role as a key hub for jewellery, gems and technology in Dubai, a city that is consolidating its status as a global trade hub. This year’s event brought together visitors and exhibitors from major global markets, fostering new opportunities through a well-segmented offering, diverse exhibitors and in-depth discussions. With our valued partners, we remain committed to strengthening these connections and expanding future business opportunities.

Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of Italian Exhibition Group



