Vicenzaoro looks to the future

The approach march to Vicenzaoro (17-21 January 2025) has begun. The main novelty, at the moment, seems to be the new claim decided by Ieg, the company organizing the event: Crafting the Future. While registrations are open and construction work on the new pavilions is in full swing, Vicenzaoro, which celebrated its first 70 years of history in 2024, is therefore focusing its attention on young people, the future. T.Gold will also return in parallel, dedicated to technologies and machinery for goldsmithing, with the most recent innovations dedicated to professionals in the sector. VO Vintage (17-20 January) is also back, a space open to the public dedicated to vintage jewelry and watches. Vicenzaoro, the largest European jewelry fair, will as always also host Ieg’s independent observatory on luxury trends Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, an innovation think tank for all the latest jewelry news.

Among the services for operators, Ieg offers the platform The Jewellery Golden Cloud, also available as an app, to organize meetings, access the exhibitors’ catalog, follow the streaming of events on the calendar with simultaneous translation. There are also the events of ViOff, the off-trade fair organized in the city in collaboration with the Municipality of Vicenza. Vicenzaoro also makes use of the usual collaboration with a flurry of institutions and associations such as Ice, Confindustria Federorafi, Confartigianato Orafi, Confcommercio Federpreziosi, Cna Orafi, Club degli Orafi Italia, Confimi Industria Categoria Orafa ed Argentiera, Assogemme, Assocoral, Afemo – Associazione Fabbricanti Esportatori Macchine per Oreficeria. International entities also contribute to the agenda of the event: from Cibjo to Gjepc India, Hkjja and Francéclat.
