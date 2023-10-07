Luxury watches in New York. WatchTime New York returns from 20 to 22 October 2023, with an event dedicated to enthusiasts. At Gotham Hall, Midtown Manhattan, it will be time for new and rare watches from more than 30 leading brands. The three-day WatchTime New York also includes engaging talks and round tables. The event kicks off with an exclusive VIP cocktail party and show on Friday 20 October, followed by two days of scheduled panels, CEO roundtables and brand presentations from Saturday 21 October until Sunday 22 October.



New York watch brands participating in WatchTime 2023 include Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, Bell & Ross, Blancpain, Bovet, Breguet, Bremont, Carl F. Bucherer, Chopard, Chronoswiss, Cyrus, Czapek, Frederique Constant, G- Shock, Gerald Charles, Glashütte Original, Greubel Forsey, H. Moser & Cie, HYT, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, MB&F, Moritz Grossmann, Norqain, Oris, Parmigiani Fleurier, Perrelet, Piaget, RGM, Roger Dubuis, Speake-Marin, Voutilainen and Zeitwinkel.Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, New York, NY 1001820-22 October 2023• FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER: Exclusive cocktail party and watch show.• SATURDAY OCTOBER 21: Full day show with scheduled panels, CEO roundtables and presentations.• SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER: Full day show with panels and presentations throughout the day.Tickets available now at Watchtime Events• VIP All-Access Tickets ($189): Ticket includes exclusive access to the entire weekend event, including Friday’s VIP opening night cocktail party and Saturday and Sunday drop-offs• Day tickets for Saturday or Sunday ($39 per day)Industry panels will be presented Saturday and Sunday at 12pm and 2pm. Engaging 2023 WatchTime New York panel topics include:• Watch brand collaborations: moderated by Jeff Kingston;• Return of the Dress Watch: Moderated by Jeff Kingston;• Time for Sustainability: Moderated by WatchTime Editor-in-Chief Roger Ruegger;• A New Day – Trends in Collecting for Men and Women: Moderated by Bilal Khan (Senior Editor) and Sara Orlando (Editor) of WatchTime.WatchTime New York 2023 is proudly presented in collaboration with Wempe.