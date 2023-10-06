While the Italian jewelry sector enjoys widespread prestige, Italian jewelers are increasingly older. Experts, agreed, but in perspective with few alternatives for generational change. With this not very comforting concern, Mani Intelligent, the Foundation for the innovation and culture of Italian jewellery, was born five years ago, led by the Municipality of Valenza and by production companies present in the Piedmontese jewelery district. On the initiative of Mani Intelligenti and the Italian Exhibition Group, the company that among other things organizes Vicenzaoro and Oroarezzo, the first Valenza Gem Forum opens on Tuesday 10 October.



Objective: discuss trends, obstacles to overcome, initiatives to undertake. Brands such as Bulgari, Dolce&Gabbana and Messika will participate in the event, which use the expert artisans of Valenza to produce high-end jewellery, together with representatives of industry institutions, trade associations and local stakeholders. The event starts at 4.30pm at the Teatro Sociale di Valenza.