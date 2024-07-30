Gübelin Academy will bring its gemology courses to Manhattan this fall from September 9-10, 2024. For over a decade, Gübelin Academy has been a beacon of knowledge and passion for colored gemstones. The gemology courses are designed for both gemstone enthusiasts and industry professionals. The modular program ranges from Level 1 to Level 3, culminating in the prestigious Colored Gem Professional diploma. The journey begins with Level1, the cornerstone of our program.



Level 1 Course

The two-day immersive experience focuses on the gemological and historical foundations of Rig Three gemstones: rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. This course covers the essential evaluation criteria, value, history, gemology, and psychology of these gemstones. Participants will discover the key gemological properties and emotional appeal of colored gemstones. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion.

Our family-run business has had a close connection to New York since the 1920s. I am thrilled that the Academy is offering its inspiring courses here and partnering with the Cem Lab.

Raphael Gübelin, President of the House of Gübelin



In 2017, the Gübelin Gem Lab established a permanent laboratory in New York to meet the growing demand for gemological services in the United States. Located in the heart of Manhattan at 608 Fifth Avenue, the laboratory provides scientific analysis of all types of gemstones. The Level 1 course will be held here. Registration link.

