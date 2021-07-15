









Mr. Lieou is one of the most innovative designers of the moment (and of the coming years) ♦ ︎

He is one of the most interesting and innovative designers. And it is easy to bet that it will be a point of reference for the new generation of jewelers, which now faces the highest level. Not only that: Mr. Lieou also represents, in a certain sense, the new face of the world, with its mixture of cultures, ethnicities and experiences. Born in Hong Kong, Nicholas Lieou was educated in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore and San Francisco. And it’s a perfect mix of aesthetic without boundaries, which adds up his experiences in New York and London, where he graduated from the Royal College of Art.



Lieou debuts in 2019 with its Maison. But his activity started years ago: he worked for brands like Louis Vuitton, Georg Jensen and Shanghai Tang, before being appointed, in 2015, as Director of design for high jewelry and custom design by Tiffany. An incredible, fast, exceptional career. But it was not enough for Mr. Lieou’s skills, which has debuted at the recent GemGèneve with his work. Very original, very creative, very remarkable.

As you can see from these images, it is truly jewelry without borders, with a bold technique that uses titanium, gold, diamonds, precious stones. There is no trace of orientalism: the designer’s Chinese roots are rather fused in a style that leads minimalism to expand like an erupting volcano, between French baroque and Rococo. It is no coincidence that he presented two lines of jewelry: Minimalist and Maximalist. Write down the name of Mr. Lieou on your diary.