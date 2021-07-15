









The aesthetics of the ellipse, of the lines that wrap around a center of gravity as in the new collection by Chaumet, characterized the Baroque period. But not only that: even in the nineteenth century the spirals had a moment of glory. For example, the column in the center of Place Vendôme 44 meters high and decorated with bas-reliefs representing trophies and scenes of battles fought by the French army testifies to this. As in the Trajan’s Column in Rome, erected in 113 to celebrate the conquest of Dacia, the bas-reliefs in the Place Vendôme monument also follow a spiral pattern. And this is precisely why the Maison that has been producing high jewelery since 1780 (before the column was erected) was inspired by the monument. In any case, Chaumet was the first jewelry store to open a shop on Place Vendôme in 1812.



The result is Torsade de Chaumet, which features jewels marked by the spiral motif, in white gold, diamonds and rubies, sapphires or emeralds. Do not miss the jewel that contributed to the fame of Chaumet: the tiara. The Maison also created one for its first major client, the Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon. The Torsade de Chaumet tiara is in 18-karat white gold, set with 385 Ef Vvs brilliant-cut white diamonds totaling 63.63 carats and 156 rose-cut white diamonds totaling 23.87 carats. The spirals are then used for earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, always as a hallmark of the collection.