In May jewels at the fair with Open!











Jewelery fairs are back. From 14 to 17 May the Il Tari Goldsmith Center (Marcianise, Caserta, Italy) organizes Open!, the first event in the presence of 2021 dedicated to the entire production and distribution sector of Italian jewelery. Over 450 companies are expected to attend, including numerous guest exhibitors. Buyers and traders will have the opportunity to get in touch with the best national and international producers as well as discover the latest jewelry trends.



With the first edition of Open !, which took place last October, Tarì has developed an effective and highly appreciated organization model. The protocols tested ensured an optimal business experience thanks to the simplification of access systems to the Center and the rigorous organization of services. Today, with the May appointment we find ourselves facing a new challenge: transferring to the Italian gold sector a sign of confidence towards a summer recovery, as well as all the professional support necessary to support their needs.

Vincenzo Giannotti, president of the Tarì goldsmith center

No physical barrier, rapidity in the phases of accreditation and recognition of guests, opening of the exhibition spaces towards the internal gardens aimed at guaranteeing the optimal circulation of people, are just some of the measures recently adopted by the Goldsmith Center which has reviewed in recent months, in a rigorous and punctual way, security systems and anti-covid protocols to offer the public, but also to established companies, a place where they can do business safely, move freely and organize business meetings.The May event will also kick off the celebrations for the centre’s 25th anniversary. Il Tarì will also present its new value identity, dedicated to an innovative and increasingly emotional vision of jewelery.I