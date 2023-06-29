Vicenzaoro, Yoko London. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Confirmations and debuts at Vicenzaoro

Returns, confirmations, debutants: Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, anticipates the names of some of the participants at the next fair (8-12 September). There are, of course, the confirmations of major Italian and international brands, such as Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Fope, Annamaria Cammilli. Other Italian names who have booked a place at Vicenzaoro are Roberto De Meglio, Palmiero, Gismondi 1754, Leo Pizzo, Mirco Visconti, Davite & Delucchi, Giorgio Visconti, World Diamond Group. From abroad the confirmations of Schreiner Fine Jewellery, Yoko London, Dámaso Martinez, Autore, Stenzhorn, Akillis.

Alongside the confirmations, here are the novelties: the historic Spanish maison Carrera y Carrera returns, Jörg Heinz from Germany, as well as the Italian brand Staurino and Vendorafa (brand recently purchased by Gismondi 1754, Birks jewels from Canada. The brand returns to Vicenza French Djula, acquired in 2020 by the Chinese group Fosun, with its jewels inspired by glam rock and appreciated by singers Rihanna, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

The Design Room is also back. The British Stephen Webster returns, the historic Busatti Milano makes its debut, the prestigious Miseno Jewelry, and Alessio Boschi, the young Chilean designer José María Goñi, Netali Nissim, Morphée Joaillerie and Marina B are back. Other brands dedicated to design are Salima Thakker, from Indian and Belgian origins, the Leonori jewellery, the Athenian Lefteris Margaritis, Mousson Atelier, Antonini Milano, Dreamboule.

