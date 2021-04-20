Christie’s is selling a 100-carat Spectacle











There are diamonds that can make life exciting. Just look at them and it’s a show. Like the one that Christie’s will present on May 12th and which has been called The Spectacle. In fact it is an exceptional diamond: 100.94 carat D-color Internally Flawless, with an estimate between 12 and 18 million dollars. The diamond will be the highlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewewls auction.



The diamond was cut from a rare 207.29 carat rough stone. The incredible size and flawless quality made the rough diamond extremely unusual and precious. It was unearthed in 2016 in Zarnitsa in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in northeastern Russia. This is the first diamond deposit discovered in Soviet Russia in 1954.This exceptional diamond is classified D-color, the best classification available for a diamond. The first purity scale to classify diamonds was introduced in 1953, but it was during the 1970s that the Internally Flawless grade was added. This classification gave diamond producers the ability to leave traces of nature on the stone’s surface and achieve a higher grade than VVS1.The preparation and cutting process lasted one year and eight months and was performed at the Alrosa cutting workshop in Moscow. The emerald cut was chosen as it featured the perfect geometry of the diamond. The cut of the emerald, in fact, is incompatible with any imperfection, since it allows you to look inside the stone. The 100.94-carat Spectacle diamond is the largest stone ever cut in Russia.This diamond joins the other two that Christie’s has put on sale in the last ten years: two spectacular D-colored stones, both in Geneva. The first was the 101.73 carat Winston Legacy diamond, the other Creation 1 was even 163.41 carats. They were sold for $ 26.7 million and $ 33.7 million respectively.