Homi returns and spells out











The fairs are back, timidly. Thanks to the vaccine, covid is a little less scary, even if it will continue to affect the activities of 2021. Thus, after Vicenzaoro (12-16 March), is coming Homi, the Milanese event largely dedicated to the world of bijoux. The main events in the fashion accessories sector (Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, Micam Milano, Mipel, TheOne Milano, Lineapelle) will take place in synergy on the same dates to create an exhibition hub. Translated: they will optimize resources and visits. Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, dedicated to fashion accessories, bijoux and trendy jewelery, will open on Saturday 20 March until Monday 22 March 2021.



In addition to the applause for the courage of the organizers of Fiera Milano (the company that manages the exhibition spaces), there is a funny aspect: Homi will dedicate this appointment to the theme of luck. Or, rather, of bad luck: an interesting topic, given the trend of 2020. The amulets, in short, will be the center of attention with the hashtag #BELUCKY. On the other hand, in fact, jewels were born just as good luck charms. We hope they are effective.

















