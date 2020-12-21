Solange Azagury-Partridge’s Kinetic collection is still moving











It’s been over 20 years since one of the most eclectic jewelery designers, Solange Azagury-Partridge presented her Kinetic collection. Yet the line of those playful jewels remains one of the most appreciated and requested. Obviously it has been renewed over time, but its fundamental aspect remains: jewels that move and allow you to play with them. It is not the only collection of kinetic jewels, of course, but it is undoubtedly one of the most original and the proof is that it is still offered by the British Maison.



But, although the initial idea may suggest that it is a collection not to be taken too seriously, in reality the jewels are made of the highest quality. It even includes, for exemple, a ring with diamonds with the unusual star-cut surrounding a central rose-cut diamond in 18-karat blackened white gold. Or the most famous piece: a ruby ​​ring that marks the days of the week. In short, first-class jewelry, with the addition of the designer’s usual imagination.















