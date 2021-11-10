









Great jewelry brands for the online auction organized by Christie’s France from 30 November to 14 December. Among the vintage pieces for sale are jewelry by Boivin, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Jean Fouquet, Jar and Van Cleef & Arpel. In all, there are 290 lots with estimates ranging from 1,000 to 200,000 euros. The most popular pieces are those dating from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including a Belle Époque brooch with Cartier Noeud bodice. It is a unique piece, with flexible sides, set with a 4.92 carat old style cushion diamond (estimate 150,000-200,000 euros).



After the success of the Jean Fouquet necklace, which sold for 980,000 last July, here are two other rare necklaces by the Master of the Parisian avant-garde: an Art Déco with aquamarine, coral and diamonds that was owned by the trader and collector Michel Perinet, (estimate 100,000 – 150,000) and a geometric necklace, in platinum embellished with diamonds (estimate 50,000-80,000).



Other pieces at auction include a Cartier bracelet (estimate 100,000-150,000 euros) from the Art Deco period, a 1929 TuttiFrutti clip by Mauboussin, with a large 22.37-carat Ceylon sapphire along with emeralds, rubies and sapphires engraved in Indian style. Other notable pieces: a Boucheron ring featuring an unheated cushion cut Burmese ruby, approximately 7.5 carats (70,000-100,000), a Bulgari ring with a 29.43 carat unheated cushion cut Burmese sapphire (50,000 -80,000).



An entire section of the sale is dedicated to diamonds. Among the stones stands out an old-cut diamond of 15.09 carats (150,000-200,000 euros). For those who love vintage jewelery from the 1940s, 1960s and 1970s, the catalog presents a bracelet by Boucheron and one by Chaumet with ruby, emerald and cabochon sapphire. The animalier theme occupies a section of the sale and includes a Cartier elephant necklace. Finally, the auction also features creations by six important international designers. These include a bracelet by Walid Akkad, a sapphire and diamond ring designed by Mad (Maison Alix Dumas) and jewels by Marie Mas, Rosior, Luz Camino and Bare (by Dries Criel).



Those who love objects related to celebrities will find interesting the three wedding rings with sapphires, rubies and diamonds, a gift from Roger Vadim to Brigitte Bardot (estimate 6,000-8,000 euros). Director, screenwriter, actor and novelist Roger Vladimir Plemiannikov, born in Paris in 1928, meets Brigitte Bardot in 1950 during a summer vacation in Cap Myrtes near Saint-Tropez. She brigitte was 15 years old and her parents forbade her to marry until she the actress turned 18. Brigitte Bardot and Vadim eventually got married on December 19, 1952. Both were instant successes and remain a mythical couple of cinema.

















