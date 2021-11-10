bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — November 10, 2021 at 4:20 am

Ossino, the jewels also close to animals





Dog lovers also love the complementary objects that accompany man’s best friends (while a woman’s are diamonds): a leash, any canine outfit and, perhaps, a bone-jewel like the one preferred by the quadruped. To propose them is a brand that already in the name evokes the object in question: Ossino Milano. Ossino is an Italian word for a small bone. The jewelry brand uses ethical, natural, recycled and reusable materials.

Bracciale di Ossino Milano in oro bianco 9K rodiato e 0,36 cts zaffiri blu
Bracciale di Ossino MIlano

The Ossino collection, for example, consists of bracelets and pendants in silver, 9-karat yellow and white gold rose gold, ethical and RJC certified, white diamonds and certified natural champagne diamonds not coming from labor exploitation, green diamonds, pink rubies and colored sapphires. The jewels are also, as they say now, gender free, that is unisex. The characteristic aspect is the shape of the pendants: a stylized bone, like the one often found hanging on a dog’s collar. Ossino Milano is an idea of ​​Clara Bonetti, founder and designer of the brand, as well as (it was easy to guess) a lover of animals.
Camouflage, bracciale in oro giallo 9K e 0,40 cts diamanti Verdi e Brown
Ipanema Ossino bracciale pavé line in oro rosa 9K e 0,35 cts diamanti champagne
Tea Rose, bracciale in oro bianco 9K rodiato e 0,44 cts rubini rosa
