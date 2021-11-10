









Les Georgettes by Altesse bijoux are preparing for the Christmas holidays with new lines of bracelets and rings that add different variations to the idea of ​​customizable ornament. The two names chosen to distinguish the new pieces of the French brand are Astres and Aurore Boréale, or Luminescence and Celeste. They are all astronomical references, which refer to the idea of ​​the stars: a typical element in the winter iconography linked to the Christmas period. These bijoux are also customizable with interchangeable and reversible inserts in leather or colored imitation leather.



Geometric designs run along the surface of the bracelets which are available in two different thicknesses. A novelty is made up, however, of earrings that are available in the line called Celeste. Prices range from € 159 for the Les Précieuses 25 bracelet with leather from the Aurore Boréale line to € 36 for the imitation leather ring and € 25 for earrings.

















