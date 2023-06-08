Summit at Harvard University on sustainable jewelry

Jewelery and the environment, society, sustainability. By now, even the world of luxury is paying attention to the issues of equity and solidarity. An Answer is the first collaboration between The Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC), The Mineralogical and Geological Museum of Harvard University (MGMH), and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). The collaboration is reflected in an event scheduled for June 23 at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Three leaders come together to explore the challenges, opportunities and future of responsible practice at the State of the Art Jewelry Summit.

Climate change and its implications on the supply chain, the business of technology and evolving consumer expectations: this unique day of panel discussions and presentations from global experts, academics and artists will share valuable insights into the value and desire they fuel the responsible jewels. Human rights, risk and conflict are also present and the day will conclude with representatives of the Young Diamantaires project discussing the future of the sector through the eyes of those who will inherit it.

Three women will host the summit: Melanie Grant, RJC Executive Director, Susan Jacques, President and CEO Gia, and Raquel Alonso-Perez Ph.D, Curatrix, MGMH at Harvard University. The line-up of speakers includes artist-jeweler and inventor Wallace Chan, Lucara Diamond president and CEO Eira Thomas, Harvard environmental science and engineering professor Dan Schrag, who will deliver the keynote address.

RJC will launch its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) toolkit at the summit, which will be available free of charge to all attendees. It is a project for applying concepts such as environment, social and governance to jewelry companies globally. The summit will bring together all sectors of the gem and jewelery industry to shape a collective approach and understanding of responsible jewellery. There will be a chance to network, brainstorm, listen and learn from current and future leaders at one of the world’s premier centers of learning, Harvard University.