Collector’s watches at Cambi’s auction

Charmed watches for collectors: the Milanese Cambi Casa d’Aste is organizing the sale. The sale is scheduled for Thursday 15 June, in the via San Marco headquarters at 3.00 pm. Up for auction is a collection of unique pieces made by international brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, along with a number of independent brands.

Among the top lots there is a neovintage monopusher chronograph made in platinum around 1991 by Daniel Roth with a limited edition of only 16 pieces: it has a dial with satin and guilloché workmanship, Roman numerals and visible caseback (Estimate: 25,000 – 50,000 euros). Another prominent piece is a rare Rolex sports Submariner model from around 1957, in steel with leather strap, glossy black gilt dial, radium buckshot, patent oversized crown, never polished steel case, a rotating bezel with red triangle to signal the at 12. (Estimate: 50,000 – 80,000 euros).

There is also a Royal Oak Jumbo D Series from around 1979, produced by Audemars Piguet in stainless steel, and which belonged to the Austrian former Formula One driver Gerard Bergher, winner of ten Grands Prix. The watch has an octagonal case, a Petit Tapisserie blue dial and is accompanied by the original box and guarantee (Estimate: 35,000 – 50,000 euros). Also noteworthy is a rare chronograph with two counters with push buttons signed Omega, Chrono 33.3 model, which stands out for its three-tone gray Lemrich dial, Roman numeral hour digits, manual winding caliber 33.3 and stainless steel case. steel with waterproof screw-down caseback. (Estimate: 12,000 – 18,000 euros).



Finally, another Rolex, the coveted Cosmograph Daytona made in steel around 1965 with an extraordinary Bakelite bezel and millerighe screw-down pushers, a silver Grené dial and contrasting black counters. (Estimate: 55,000 – 80,000 euros).