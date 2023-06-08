Sea-themed Tiffany high jewelry with the Blue Book

Tiffany’s Blue Book is the most eagerly awaited appointment for those who love fine jewelry. The 2023 Out of the Blue edition is also the first Blue Book collection designed by Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry at Tiffany & Co. The manager and creative, who was in charge of her rival Cartier until 2021, chose to be inspired by the design of a jeweler linked to Tiffany, Jean Schlumberger. The artist-designer who signed some of the most famous pieces of the American house loved sea creatures. Schlumberger’s work has been revised in a modern key.

With the Blue Book 2023 collection we wanted to celebrate the legacy of Jean Schlumberger, giving new life to some of his most famous designs. These creations have the typical quality and personality of Schlumberger, but the designs are completely new. We are certain that he would have been happy with each of these masterpieces, as we are.

Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co

The collection will debut in two phases during 2023 with various themes representing the aquatic universe. The summer collection launched with seven themes: Shell, Coral, Jellyfish, Pisces, Starfish, Sea Star and Star Urchin. The Shell theme explores the three-dimensionality of objects sculpted by the ocean. One of the more versatile designs is a transformable pendant with a detachable diamond brooch that reveals a black opal weighing over 21 carats. The Coral theme features vibrant colors and features an array of yellow tanzanite, sapphire and diamond jewels. A brooch on the Jellyfish theme recalls the graceful movement of the marine animal’s tentacles.

The Pisces theme is a study of the sea, a representation of an unknown and infinite world that has always fascinated Jean Schlumberger. With sets including exceptional padparadscha sapphires, Umba sapphires and diamonds, this theme features warm hues paired with ocean blues. The Star Urchin (sea urchin) theme is a study in shapes and symmetries, with jewels featuring hand-carved tanzanites and chalcedony that reproduce the pointed exterior of molluscs.



The Starfish theme reinterprets the shape of the starfish as if it were tangled in rocks, thanks to opals, aquamarines, tourmalines and beryls, with accents of diamonds. A set rich in diamonds gives a unique interpretation of this marine creature. Finally, the Sea Star theme features an expanse of custom-cut mother-of-pearl starfish woven into coral-inspired patterns, providing a snapshot of the marine’s fascinating ecosystem. Extremely rare padparadscha sapphires, Umba sapphires, mother of pearl and carnelian bring the Sea Star theme to life.