Anya Taylor-Joy plays chess with Tiffany











From Chess to Diamonds: Nominated for her outstanding performance as a chess player in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards. These are the awards bestowed by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, founded in 1952 to recognize outstanding performances in films and prime-time television. For the occasion, Taylor-Joy wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace, with over 70 mixed-cut diamonds, for a total of over 26 total carats. She has the look with Tiffany diamond earrings and a selection of rings, including one with emerald-cut Tiffany diamonds totaling 7 carats.



An important recognition for Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy, just on the eve of her 25th birthday (she was born on April 16, 1996). Anya Taylor-Joy is an Argentine-British actress and model, but of American descent. She made her debut in the fantasy series Atlantis (2015), before becoming famous with her portrayal of Thomasin in the period horror film The Witch (2015): a role that earned her numerous accolades, including an Empire Award and a nomination for a Saturn Award. She, the actress, has also had starring roles in two BBC miniseries The Miniaturist (2017), Peaky Blinders (2019) as well as in Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. And for The Queen’s Gambit she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.